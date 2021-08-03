El Salvador bans pork imports over African swine flu fears

El Salvador said it would ban all imports of pork products Sunday, as cases of the highly contagious African swine fever in the Dominican Republic sparked fears of a wider regional outbreak.

San Salvador : El Salvador said it would ban all imports of pork products Sunday, as cases of the highly contagious African swine fever in the Dominican Republic sparked fears of a wider regional outbreak. A highly contagious viral disease, African Swine Fever is present in parts of Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa. "I urge the entire population to consume nationally raised and processed pork," El Salvador's Minister of Agriculture and Livestock David Martinez said.