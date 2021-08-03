Wa‘bag’s 165 mn dollar order in Russia in energy biz

VA Tech Wabag (‘Wabag’), a pure-play water technology MNC, consolidated its market position in the oil and gas sector by securing a engineering and procurement order worth $ 165 mn (about 1,230 cr) from Amur Gas Chemical Complex (‘AGCC’) in Russia.

Representative image

Chennai : AGCC is a joint venture of SIBUR Holding Russia and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, China. AGCC is set to become one of the world’s largest basic polymer production facilities. Wabag shall be the technology and system integrator for the Integrated Treatment Facilities. It shall deploy advanced technologies to treat waste water streams. The facility will have a concentrate evaporator unit to maintain Zero Liquid Discharge and the sludge will be de-watered and dried.