Renault India ships out 760 Kigers to South Africa

Renault India on Monday said it has begun exports of Kiger model made near here to South Africa. The first batch of 760 vehicles has been dispatched from Kamarajar Port to South Africa.

Representative image

Chennai : The sub-4 metre Kiger is developed and produced in India for domestic market is being exported to Nepal and now to South Africa. In May this year, Renault Nissan Automotive India Ltd had told the Madras High Court in a case that it had to roll out 10,982 Renault cars for exports between May-Oct, 2021. “With the launch of Renault KIGER, Renault forayed in the largest and the fastest growing segment of the Indian automobile market. The commencement of Kiger exports to South Africa and Nepal earlier this month highlights Renault’s strong commitment to the ‘Make in India’ mission, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering and world-class manufacturing capabilities,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO-MD, Renault India Operations.



According to him, Renault India will export Kiger to Indonesia, other parts of Africa and SAARC region.