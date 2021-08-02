Ashok Leyland sales up 81 pc at 8,650 units in July

New Delhi :

The company had sold 4,776 units in July 2020.





Total domestic vehicle sales stood at 8,129 units last month as against 4,283 units in the year-ago period, registering an increase of 90 percent, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.





Medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) sales in the domestic market were at 3,473 units last month as compared to 1,500 units in July 2020, it added.





Light commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market last month stood at 4,656 units as against 2,783 units in the same month last year, the company said.