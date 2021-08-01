Nissan reports domestic sales of 4,259 units for July

Mumbai :

The company said its exports last month stood at 3,897 units, compared with 2,375 units in July 2020.





''Customer sentiments have improved with opening of most of the markets.





''Nissan has achieved its highest sales in the past three years, we have increased the production of Magnite with the plants third shift operations and are able to serve the pending bookings earlier,'' Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.





Although the challenge of shortage of semi-conductors and components is continuing, the company's endeavour is to reduce the waiting period further so that more and more customers can enjoy Magnite earlier, he added.