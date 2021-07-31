CM launches Credai365.com to link buyers, realty players

Chennai :

CREDAI365.com is a direct Whatsapp-based portal to buy a home in Chennai. It connects the home buyer directly to Credai developers in the city.





To ensure hassle-free home buying, it helps to source a wide range of services from manufacturers, dealers, lawyers, auditors, design architects for every kind of real estate requirements.





It is a Rs 15,680 cr online connect business opportunity in Chennai to support the MSME sector of construction material manufacturers, dealers, and services from lawyers, auditors to design architects and is a one-stop location to enhance online their business opportunity especially in these pandemic times, a release said.





At present, 7.5 crore sq ft of construction projects are happening among Credai developers.





Out of every 100 homes made in the city, 88 are created by Credai developers, it added.