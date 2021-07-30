India, US to virtually co-host Indo-Pacific Business Forum in October

Washington :

India and the US will virtually co-host the fourth annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) in October, the State Department has announced.





The IPBF, now in its fourth year, is the leading event to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the United States and its partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region.





The two-day online event from October 28 will be co-hosted by the US and India in partnership with the US Chamber of Commerce, the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).





Observing that the IPBF advances a vision for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, and inclusive, the State Department said that government and business leaders from the US, India, and across the Indo-Pacific region will exchange ideas through interactive discussions organised around three broad themes: Economic Recovery and Resilience; Climate Action and Digital Innovation.





“Attendees will also be able to explore regional government and business partnerships and commercial opportunities. The IPBF will showcase high-impact private sector investment and government efforts to support market competition, job growth and high-standard development for greater prosperity and economic inclusion in the Indo-Pacific,” said the State Department.





The event will be conducted via a secure online conferencing platform, it added.