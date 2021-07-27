Azad Engg wins Boeing contract

Hyderabad :

Azad Engineering will begin delivering the critical components including hydraulic and mechanical fittings to Boeing from Q1 2022. The contract will also enable the firm to reinforce its efficiency, reliability and deliver greater value to its customers, the Hyderabad-based entity said.





“This is a testament to our commitment to quality, precision, and collaborative culture,” said Rakesh C, Owner and MD, Azad Engineering. Recently, it announced its plan to set up a second manufacturing unit in Hyderabad with an investment of $80 mn over the next 36 months.