Buying Spree: Byju’s acquires Great Learning for USD 600 million

This big ticket deal comes days after Byju’s bought out Epic, a digital reading platform for kids 12 and under, for $500 mn.





The company has also earmarked an additional $400 million of investment in the professional and higher education segment to accelerate Great Learning’s growth, a statement said.





“The acquisition marks Byju’s strong push into the professional upskilling and life-long learning space globally with a total commitment of $1 billion, expanding its offerings beyond the K12 and test prep segments, and further accelerating the company’s growth plans,” it added.





Great Learning will continue to operate as an independent unit under Byju’s group under the leadership of its founder and CEO Mohan Lakhamraju and co-founders, Hari Nair and Arjun Nair.





Two big acquisitions of Byju’s come on the heels of the learning entity buying out the Aakash Institute for nearly $1 billion earlier this year. When the Epic deal was signed, Byju’s said the acquisition will help expand its US footprint by providing access to the more than two million teachers and 50 million kids in Epic’s existing global user-base, which more than doubled over the last year.