Today is a new ‘Day Zero’ for us: Zomato CEO

Shares of the firm listed at nearly 53 per cent premium in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 76. With this rally, its market valuation went past the Rs 1-lakh-crore mark on BSE.





Earlier in the day, he also said in a blog post, “Today is a big day for us. A new Day Zero. But we couldn’t have gotten here without the incredible efforts of India’s entire internet ecosystem.”





In the blog titled, ‘Letter from Deepinder,’ he said he was a firm believer in India, and where the country will be in the future, adding “India is a tough market to operate in, but if you are building to succeed in India, you are already an exception.”





He believes Zomato and Swiggy are two of the best food delivery apps in the world today. “We have a long way to go before we can call ourselves world class by our customers’ standards, but we are determined to get there.”





Zomato’s over 10 -year journey has not always been smooth. It has lived through many ups and downs “something not every company has the privilege of living long enough to do,” he added. “...We have found ourselves managing times of crisis on different occasions in much the same way impatiently staying focused on the long term, executing relentlessly, and committing ourselves to doing the very best we can do today,” Goyal said.





Even in its hardest times, the company has had half of its tech/engineering team work on long-term initiatives, he added.





“We are going to relentlessly focus on 10 years out and beyond, and are not going to alter our course for short term profits at the cost of long term success of the company,” Goyal said.