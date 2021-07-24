Rolls-Royce, HAL JV in MoU with Kovai college

Sri Ramakrishna Engineering College, Coimbatore, with International Aerospace Manufacturing Private Ltd, a joint venture of Rolls-Royce UK and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has signed a MoU to work towards developing an artificial intelligence (AI) based solution to enable to automate the manufacturing engineering process.

Chennai : Sri Seenivasan Balasubramanian, CEO, IAMPL said, "We have been laser focused on maintaining and upgrading our manufacturing engineering processes to be world-class. With the competencies of SREC in artificial intelligence, we hope to significantly enhance our productivity by reducing the process development and documentation lead time."