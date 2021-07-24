JSW Steel posts Rs 5,900 cr profit for Q1

New Delhi :

The company had reported a net loss of Rs 582 crore for the year-ago period, JSW Steel said in a BSE filing.





Total income during the quarter under review jumped to Rs 29,100 crore from Rs 11,914 crore in the same period of the preceding financial year.





Expenses were at Rs 20,804 crore as against Rs 12,504 crore a year ago.





JSW Steel, a part of JSW Group, has significant presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, and sports among others.