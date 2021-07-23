Sat, Jul 24, 2021

Railways' total traffic revenue decreased by Rs 34,145 cr in 2020-21: Govt

Published: Jul 23,2021

The Railways' total traffic revenue decreased by Rs 34,145 crore in 2020-21, compared to 2019-20, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Parliament on Friday.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, the minister also said that the decrease in passenger and other coaching revenue was Rs 35,421 crore and Rs 2,544 crore respectively. 

''This decrease was partly offset by an increase in freight and sundry other revenues,'' he said. 

Vaishnaw also said that the railways have not cut incentives or other allowances given to employees. 

However, additional dearness allowance and dearness relief installments due from January-2020 to June-2021 were frozen according to the government of India guidelines, the minister said.

