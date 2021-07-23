Sterlite Tech to buy UK’s Clearcomm Group for Rs 160 cr

New Delhi :

Sterlite Tech will acquire 100 per cent of the share capital of Clearcomm Group in two tranches, the company said in a regulatory filing.





“We will be paying around Rs 125 crore for acquiring 80 per cent stake (in Clearcomm Group in the first tranche),” said Mihir Modi, CFO, STL Group. The company will acquire 80 per cent stake in Clearcomm Group in the first tranche at enterprise valuation of around Rs 158 crore and rest of the 20 per cent in 2023. “With the addition of Clearcomm’s network integration expertise to STL’s Optical Connectivity and Data Centre integration capabilities, we are uniquely positioned to help our customers deliver the most advanced, deep-fiberised digital networks,” Sterlite Technologies group CEO Anand Agarwal said.