Airtel fixes minimum monthly rent of Rs 299 for B2B postpaid plans, adds more data

Bharti Airtel has raised entry-level corporate postpaid plans to Rs 299 per month and loaded them with extra data, according to a statement issued on Thursday.





Airtel has also rejigged the retail postpaid scheme with slight changes in line with its plan to enhance average revenue per user when telecom operators are unable to make room for margins from mobile data and voice calls charges.





Bharti Airtel's corporate postpaid plan will now start from Rs 299 and users of the entry-level plan will get 30 gigabytes (GB) data per month instead of the 10 GB offered earlier. "Some corporate plans are below Rs 299. All corporate postpaid plans will be upgraded to Rs 299 after one month's notice. It will be good for the company's ARPU," a channel partner of the company said.





Bharti Airtel mobile services average revenue per user (ARPU) declined by 5.8 per cent to Rs 145 in January-March 2021 from Rs 154 a year ago. The company has enhanced the data limit in the Rs 399 plan to 60 GB from 50 GB offered earlier.





"Over the past few years, Airtel has made massive investments in spectrum, infrastructure, and latest technologies to build a 5G ready and secure network that can support the digital transformation journeys of our customers. “Our new Postpaid plans offer a holistic connectivity solution along with industry-leading benefits to meet the productivity requirements of our customers in the post-pandemic world," Airtel Business director and CEO Ajay Chitkara said in a statement.





Airtel corporate customers using plans priced at Rs 399 per month and above will get access to tracemate app, Google Workspace and Airtel call manager.





While all plans will continue to get access to Wynk Music App, Airtel Xstream App Premium and one year access to online learning platform Shaw Academy, the company offers Amazon Prime (1-year subscription), Disney+ Hotstar VIP (1 year), VIP Service and Airtel Secure to users in Rs 499 and Rs 1,599 monthly rental postpaid plans.





The company has also added VIP service and Airtel Secure in high-end corporate plans with monthly rental of Rs 499 and Rs 1,599, respectively.





Bharti Airtel has enhanced the data limit in Rs 999 postpaid plan to 210 GB from 180 GB offered earlier and added access to Juggernaut Books in all plans starting from the monthly rental of Rs 499. "In the post-pandemic world, an abundance of high-speed data is increasingly becoming a key need for customers, as Work from Home and Online Education is the new normal.





In this context, Airtel has further simplified its postpaid plans to offer industry-leading data benefits backed by a 5G ready network and superior digital-first customer care," the statement said.