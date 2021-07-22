World Gold Council, GJEPC launch campaign to attract youth towards gold jewellery

New Delhi :

The World Gold Council on Thursday unveiled a multi-media campaign in partnership with Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) to attract youth towards gold jewellery.





The integrated "You are gold" campaign will be rolled out in two phases through 2021 and it aims to attract millennials, the GJEPC said in a statement.





Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, India, World Gold Council, said it is the time for the narrative of gold jewellery to evolve and align with the changing mindset of the Indian consumers and millennials represent a sizable demographic segment.





GJPEC chairman Colin Shah said the campaign celebrates the Indian heritage and craftsmanship.





"It is an integrated multi-media campaign with multiple films that will be released one-by-one across different channels over the next few months," the council said.