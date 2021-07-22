SunTec sets up development centre in city

Chennai :

The new facility in Ramanujam IT City in Chennai is the fourth facility for SunTec.





It has offices and development centres in Kochi, Bengaluru apart from its headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. SunTec has offices in the UAE, the US, the UK, Canada, Germany, Singapore and Australia.





It currently has over 600 people across all functions and locations. The company is looking to hire over 100 professionals for specialised roles in product engineering and product support across its locations in Chennai, Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram by end of September this year. “While Thiruvananthapuram remains our base, our team expansion is vital,” SunTec founder-CEO Nanda Kumar said.