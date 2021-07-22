AAI Committees flag branding, logo pacts: Adani Group to correct course

New Delhi :

Consequently, the Adani group companies - which are operating these three airports - have started making changes in brandings and displays in order to bring them in accordance with the concession agreements that they had signed with the AAI.





As on June 29, the changes in brandings and displays were in process at Lucknow and Manglauru airports and had been completed at the Ahmedabad airport, the AAI stated.





A news agency has accessed various documents related to this matter, including details received in response to RTI queries.





The Adani group won the bids to run the aforementioned three airports in February 2019. Its companies – Adani Lucknow International Airport Limited (ALIAL), Adani Mangaluru International Airport Limited (AMIAL) and Adani Ahmedabad International Airport Limited (AAIAL) – signed the concession agreements with the AAI in February 2020.