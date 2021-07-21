GE wins orders of transformers, reactors from India's largest transmission utility

Mumbai :

The contracts have been awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), India's largest state-owned transmission company. As part of the order, GE will provide 13 units of 765 kV transformers and 32 numbers of 765 kV reactors.

GE's transformers and reactors will be installed in the new substations that will be set up in the Indian state of Rajasthan by PGCIL, to evacuate 8.1 gigawatts (GW) of power from the state's solar energy zones under Phase-II of the Transmission System for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in the Rajasthan project.

This includes the evacuation of energy from four solar energy zones within Rajasthan for onward dispersal of power to various beneficiaries -- 1.05 gigawatts (GW) from Bhadla, 2.2 gigawatts (GW) from Fatehgarh, 1.9 gigawatts (GW) from Ramgarh and 2.95 gigawatts (GW) from Bikaner.

Pitamber Shivnani, President & CEO, GE's Grid Solutions, South Asia, said: "With a persistent focus on decarbonization and round-the-clock power, we believe that the Indian energy landscape will continue to undergo a significant positive transformation. The transmission system for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan is an excellent initiative by India's government to promote the use of green energy."

Reenforcing GE's commitment to the Government of India's 'Make in India' vision, this project's transformers and reactors will be supplied from GE Grid Solutions' state-of-the-art power transformer manufacturing facility in Vadodara, India.