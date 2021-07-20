Bitcoin slides below USD30,000 for first time in a month

London :

Bitcoin fell on Tuesday to its lowest in almost a month, slumping below $30,000 as regulators continued calls for tighter checks on cryptocurrencies. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 5% to $29,300, its lowest since June 22. It was last down 3.6 per cent at $29,720.





Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India has asked crypto platform WazirX to explain “why withdrawal from crypto wallets” is not a violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act as per a media report.





The ED has asked WazirX to explain transactions worth Rs 2,790.74 crore.