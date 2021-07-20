Wipro to invest USD1 bn to expand Cloud biz

Bangalore :

As the cloud opportunity accelerates, Wipro FullStride Cloud Servicesbrings together the full portfolio of Wipros cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to better orchestrate the cloud journey for clients, the Bengaluru-headquartered IT services major said in a statement.





“This commitment builds on Wipro’s existing and extensive cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients”, it said.





Wipro said it has seen consistent growth in its cloud business and today employs over 79,000 cloud professionals and more than 10,000 people certified by leading cloud service providers.