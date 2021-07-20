Gold futures fall on low demand

New Delhi :

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the August delivery traded lower by Rs 46, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 48,048 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 6,283 lots.





Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.





However, globally, gold traded 0.24 per cent higher to USD 1,813.50 an ounce in New York.