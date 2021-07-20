Sensex down 200 points, banking, oil and gas stocks fall

Mumbai :

Heavy selling pressure was witnessed in banking, oil and gas, metal and auto stocks. Around 9.20 a.m., Sensex was trading at 52,338.24, lower by 215.16 points or 0.41 per cent from the previous close of 52,553.40 points.

It opened at 52,432.88, and has touched an intra-day high of 52,465.03 and a low of 52,307.99 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 15,691.15, lower by 61.25 points or 0.39 per cent from its previous close.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Power Grid, UltraTech Cement and Asian Paints, while the major losers were HDFC Bank, HCL Technologies and Bharti Airtel.