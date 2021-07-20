Zomato CEO Goyal joins Magicpin board as director

Online business discovery and rewards platform Magicpin on Monday said Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has joined its board as an independent director.
New Delhi: Goyal joins the existing board and advisors that consist of Bejul Somaia (MD of Lightspeed Venture Partners), Vivek Gambhir (CEO of Boat Lifestyle), and Manish Kheterpal (MD Director at Waterbridge), a statement said. Founded by Anshoo Sharma and Brij Bhushan in 2016, Magicpin connects hyperlocal merchants and brands with consumers. It is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Waterbridge, and Samsung. It has over 1.5 lakh merchants on the platform, serving 50 lakh consumers.
Conversations