Agritech start-up Otipy raises USD 10.2 mn

New Delhi :

The Series A funding was led by SIG. Omidyar Network India, Innoven Capital and existing investors IPV (Inflection Point Ventures), Pravega, and FactorE also participated in the round, the company said in a statement.





Otipy had earlier raised $2 million in 2020, led by IPV.





Launched in 2020, Otipy, which is part of Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd, is a business to business to consumer (B2B2C) social commerce platform for fresh produce that includes vegetables, fruits, dairy and other grocery items.





It sources over 2,500 tonnes of fresh produce every month from over 10,000 farmers across the country.





Otipy said its farm-to-fork delivery model optimises for freshness by procuring directly from farmers.