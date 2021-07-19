Tea exports fall to 203.8 million kg in 2020-21

Kolkata :

The value of exports fell marginally to Rs 5,311.53 crore in 2020-21 as against Rs 5,457.10 crore in the year-ago period, according to data available with the Tea Board.





However, unit price realization was higher at Rs 260.64 per kg in the reporting year compared to Rs 226.11 per kg in 2019-20.





During the last fiscal, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries remained the largest importer at 49.08 million kg, which was lower than 59.52 million kg a year ago, the data showed.





Exports to Iran, an importer of good quality orthodox tea, reduced sharply to 28.35 million kg as against 46.86 million kg in 2019-20, it added.