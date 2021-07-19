Textile shops business remains dull even after 'Aadi discount' announcement

Chennai :

Chennai crowds and Aadi month are always inseparable, as thousands of people throng to the shopping hub. They said that only 25 per cent of customers are visiting the shops due to the fear of the third wave of COVID-19.





“Usually, when the discount sale is announced during aadi month the shop will be overcrowded, but this time we have been receiving only 25 per cent of customers. People are not going out unnecessarily fearing the third wave; also, as many people are having financial crises so they might not be interested in shopping. Generally, during weekends, T Nagar will be overcrowded, but now the situation is just the opposite. At least for the next one month, the situation will be the same,” said Anbu R, who works at Kumaran Silks, T Nagar.





The majority of shops received huge crowds when the textile shops were reopened, to purchase for weddings. As several countries are reporting of the third wave of COVID-19, and even ICMR has said that the next 100 days would be crucial, they are scared to step out for shopping due to the fear of the third wave.





Meanwhile, a few shops are receiving customers after the Aadi discount sale was announced on Friday. Vanitha K, a staff at Pothys Boutique in T Nagar said, “When shops were opened last month it was deserted; after the discount sale was announced the sale has increased as 50 per cent of customers are visiting for shopping. Also, as the online sale is also available the shop is not too crowded. We are expecting more customers would come for purchase in the coming days.”





Bharat Sarda, President, Chennai Apparel Association said that the majority of shops have put up aadi discounts, and some have not, but the sale remains dull compared to the previous years. “We make sure none of the shops are overcrowded, but compared to the initial days when textile stores were reopened, now the business is been improved slowly. As far as textile business is concerned, it would take at least a month for the business to be normalized, if there is no third wave.”