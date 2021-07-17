Square Yards secures Rs 185 cr debt from ADM Capital for expansion

New Delhi :

With this debt funding, Square Yards has so far raised $50 million in equity and $50 million in debt financing since its inception in 2014. Anil Ambani-led Reliance group’s private equity arm had invested $12 million in Square Yards in November 2016. In September 2019, Square Yards raised $20 million equity capital from a clutch of investors including Genkai Capital, Founders of PropertyGuru – Steve Melhuish and Jani Rautiainen; Koh Boon Hwee ex-Chairman Singtel and DBS.





In a statement, Square Yards said it has “received $25 million (around Rs 185 crore) in growth financing from ADM Capital.” The Delhi-NCR based firm will use the capital to expand and invest in various verticals across the value chain. A senior company official said the $25 million fund has been raised from the ADM Capital in form of “venture debt”. There is no change in equity shareholding structure of Square Yards. ADM Capital is a global investment manager with $2.4 billion assets under management across Asia Pacific and Europe.





“This capital infusion serves as the first tranche of company’s ongoing plan of larger growth capital raise of over $100 million in the near term,” it said. To expand its services, Square Yards has recently acquired platform capabilities in rentals/ property management, data intelligence and VR space. It has launched its full-service platform offering home furnishing and home interior services.