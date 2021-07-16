Google eyes public sector growth with 2nd India Cloud region

New Delhi :

The tech giant said it has made the new Cloud region compliant with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in the country and has started the process to get it certified as well, like its first Cloud region in Mumbai that was launched in 2017.





Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Internet creates and empower more businesses through technology and Google Cloud embarked on a new 5G partnership with Reliance Jio last month which aims to help people access a better, faster Internet.





“We are proud to launch our Delhi-NCR Cloud region. This is our second Cloud region in India. It will help businesses of all sizes solve complex challenges while using reliable and secure cloud technology even closer to home,” Pichai said in his keynote during a virtual launch event.





“That includes companies such as HDFC Bank which is using Google Cloud for scale and operational resilience, and ShareChat (vernacular social media platform) which is harnessing Google Cloud to better serve their customers across 15 different Indian languages,” Pichai informed.