Infosys June qtr profit up 23 pc, ups revenue outlook for FY22

Infosys on Wednesday posted a 22.7 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 5,195 crore for the April-June quarter of 2021-22, and raised its revenue growth outlook for the full fiscal.
New Delhi: The company’s net profit (after minority interest) was at Rs 4,233 cr in April-June 2020. Its revenue from operations grew 17.8 pc to Rs 27,896 cr in the Q1 of FY22 from Rs 23,665 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing. Infosys has raised its revenue guidance for FY22 to 14-16 pc from the previous outlook of 12-14 pc. Large deal flows remained strong with total contract value of $2.6 bn in the Q1. “We grew at the fastest pace in Q1 in a decade, at 16.9 pc year-on-year and 4.8 pc quarter-on-quarter in constant currency...,” Infosys CEO-MD Salil Parekh said.
