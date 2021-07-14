Fortive buys ServiceChannel for USD 1.2 bn

Leading industrial tech conglomerate Fortive has acquired acquire ServiceChannel, a global provider of softwareas-a-service (SaaS)-based multi-site solution, for $1.2 billion.
San Francisco: Founded in 1999, the management cloud software maker ServiceChannel serves more than 500 enterprise customers in over 70 countries across the globe, while also maintaining an integrated network of more than 70,000 facilities maintenance service providers. US-based Fortive said it expects ServiceChannel to generate approximately $125 million of revenue in 2021.
