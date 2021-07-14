Co-working space firm leases 1.3 lakh sq ft on OMR

Work Easy Space Solutions (WORKez) the Chennai-based firm has leased 1.3 lakh sq ft on Rajiv Gandhi Salai (Old Mahabalipuram Road) in addition to their three operational centers at Anna Salai, Perungudi and Guindy.
Chennai: This takes their total seat count to 8,500 seats in the city. WORKez provides companies, businesses and entrepreneurs co-working spaces enabling work efficiency and productivity. They offer clients world class infrastructure and facilities for employees to work to their full potential and beyond. The firm is also considering immediate expansion plans into Bangalore, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Kochi. WORKez claims to have achieved 93 pc occupancy across all its existing centres and its clients include Fortune 500 companies, MNCs.
Conversations