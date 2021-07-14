AWS’ India-first programme to nurture public sector start-ups

Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is the cloud arm of Amazon, on Tuesday announced the launch of an India-first programme that will help early-stage start-ups in the public sector build solutions on its platform.
New Delhi: Called ‘AWS Startup Ramp,’ it is an acceleration programme for start-ups that are building innovative solutions for public sector customers worldwide in the fields of government, space, defense, healthcare and others. “We are excited to launch the ‘AWS Start-up Ramp’ in India where there is incredible opportunity for startups to solve public sector challenges through their innovative solutions,” said Sandy Carter, VP of public sector partners and programmes at AWS. As per Rahul Sharma, President, Public Sector, AISPL, AWS India and South Asia, this aims to accelerate digital transformation that has seen a tremendous growth in the public sector amid the pandemic in the country. “As digital transformation gets in top gear, AWS is betting big on creating public sector startup entrepreneurs in India,” he added.
Conversations