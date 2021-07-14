BPCL plans Rs 1,000 cr ethanol plant in Telangana

Hyderabad :

A high-powered team of the public sector company called on Telangana’s Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce, Jayesh Ranjan, here on Tuesday to express interest in setting up the plant with a capacity of 5 lakh litres per day. This meeting came after the Central government announced a favourable policy to increase ethanol production in the country.





The BPCL team was led by its Executive Director, Bio Fuels, Anurag Saraogi, and included ED, Engineering and Products, LR Jain, and Project Leader, KHPL Project, B. Manohar. Saraogi pointed out that Telangana is ethanol deficient as on date, considering 10 per cent blending requirements in motor spirit. ln view of 20 per cent blending targets by 2025-26 as per the road map document released by NITI Aayog and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry in June 2021, the BPCL is planning to set up a 500 KLD capacity grain based first generation ethanol plant.





This will not only facilitate the production of first generation ethanol and contribute revenue to the state, but will also generate huge direct and indirect employment in the state. This project will also go a long way in reducing air pollution. The delegation told the official for setting up the project, they need about 100 acres of land having proximity to source of water as the plant needs about 4,000 KL day of water for its regular operations. Ranjan assured the Telangana government will extend all support to set up the plant and allotment of land along with necessary clearances will be fast tracked.