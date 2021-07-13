Digital education will expand learning opportunities, spur innovation, says Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi :

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday reviewed the digital education initiatives of the ministry and stated that a vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the education sector. "Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the Digital Education initiatives of the Ministry of Education including PM e-Vidya, National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), Swayam, among others," said a statement by the Ministry.





Minister of State Annpurna Devi; Minister of State Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Minister of State Dr Subhas Sarkar also attended the meeting. Senior officials of the Ministry briefed the Ministers about these initiatives. Emphasising the importance of leveraging technology in Education, Pradhan said that technology would help in achieving the goals of an open, inclusive and accessible education.





"A vibrant digital ecosystem in education will expand learning opportunities for the students, spur innovation and entrepreneurship in the education sector", he added. The Minister noted that the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a shift towards the digital medium of education and assured that Digital initiatives taken by the Ministry to ensure continuity of education will be further strengthened and institutionalised.