CCI approves SoftBank Group entity buying stake in Swiggy

New Delhi :

SVF II Songbird (DE) LLC would acquire certain shareholding percentage in Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd, according to a notice filed with the regulator.





SVF belongs to the SoftBank Group and is a newly incorporated entity set up to make mid to long-term financial investments in companies.





Bundl is a private limited company incorporated in India and is engaged in operating Swiggy, as per the notice.





The deal is likely to peg the valuation of Swiggy at USD 5 billion, a soure had said in April.





In a tweet on Monday, CCI said it has approved the ''proposed acquisition of certain stake in Bundl Technologies (Swiggy) by SVF II Songbird (SoftBank Group entity)''.