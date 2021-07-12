CCI approves SoftBank Group entity buying stake in Swiggy

Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday gave its nod for a proposed deal involving SoftBank Group entity purchasing a stake in food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy.
New Delhi:
SVF II Songbird (DE) LLC would acquire certain shareholding percentage in Bundl Technologies Pvt Ltd, according to a notice filed with the regulator.
SVF belongs to the SoftBank Group and is a newly incorporated entity set up to make mid to long-term financial investments in companies.
Bundl is a private limited company incorporated in India and is engaged in operating Swiggy, as per the notice.
The deal is likely to peg the valuation of Swiggy at USD 5 billion, a soure had said in April.
In a tweet on Monday, CCI said it has approved the ''proposed acquisition of certain stake in Bundl Technologies (Swiggy) by SVF II Songbird (SoftBank Group entity)''.
Conversations