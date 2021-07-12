Paytm shareholders approve country's biggest public offer plan of Rs 16,600 cr

New Delhi :

The shareholders have approved raising of Rs 12,000 crore during the initial public offer and sale of secondary shares will take the total amount to Rs 16,600 crore.





''Shareholders have approved all the proposals at the extraordinary general meeting. The shareholders have approved the proposal to raise capital and the fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 12,000 crore during the IPO. The secondary raise will bring the total to Rs 16,600 crore,'' the source said.





An email query sent to Paytm did not elicit any reply.





The shareholders at the EGM approved the proposal that Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma would not be identified as the 'promoter' of the company but will continue to be the chairman, managing director and chief executive officer of the company. ''As per SEBI rules, Paytm is a professionally managed company. No shareholder can have 'special rights'. That is just how listed companies need to be in India,'' the source said. Coal India had come up with the biggest IPO issue of around Rs 15,500 crore which was listed in the last quarter of 2010. According to the source, the valuation of Paytm is likely to be in the range of Rs 1.78 lakh crore to Rs 2.2 lakh crore.





With this valuation range, Paytm is expected to be among top 10 listed financial services in the country. Paytm shareholders include Alibaba's Ant Group (29.71 per cent), Softbank Vision Fund (19.63 per cent), SAIF Partners (18.56 per cent) and Vijay Shekhar Sharma (14.67 per cent). AGH Holding, T Rowe Price, Discovery Capital and Berkshire Hathaway are other shareholders in the company. The digital payments firm is expected to file documents for the IPO this week.





Paytm has realigned its leadership team ahead of the IPO. The company is learnt to have formed a team of 9 key managerial persons (KMPs) led by Sharma, that are expected to feature in the IPO document. The KMPs include company's president and group chief financial officer (CFO) Madhur Deora, CFO Vikas Garg, Offline payments head Renu Satti, lending business head Bhavesh Gupta, online payments head Praveen Sharma, Paytm Labs CEO Harinderpal Singh Takhar, Paytm First Games COO Sudhanshu Gupta, Paytm Payments chief technology officer Manmeet Dhody and president for compliances and operations Deepankar Sanwalka.





''Paytm has strengthened its leadership team ahead of its much awaited initial public offering. The company has built a strong leadership team with a culture of entrepreneurship, giving its employees the opportunity to make their own decisions and drive growth for the verticals they are in charge of,'' the source said. It may also include Paytm Money CEO Varun Sridhar and Paytm Payments Bank MD and CEO Satish Gupta, Paytm general insurance MD and CEO Vineet Arora in the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).