Jet staff seek Rs 1,265 cr relief, but offered only Rs 52 cr

The admitted claims of employees stood at Rs 1,265 crore, while the consortium has proposed Rs 52 crore to settle their claims.





According to employees, the airline owes at least Rs 3 lakh to each employee which may well go up to Rs 85 lakh, while now each employee is being offered a total of around Rs 23,000, which one employee, who did not want to be named, described as “peanuts.”The plan proposes to pay each workman of the corporate debtor Rs 11,000 cash, Rs 5,100 cash as medical expense reimbursement for the parents of the workmen, Rs 5,100 cash as school fee reimbursement for children of the staff, Rs 1,100 would be paid for stationary for children of the staff and one-time mobile phone recharge of Rs 500. This cash payment will be made out of the contingency fund (Rs 8 cr). Additional amounts, if required, will be utilised out of the proceeds of sale of assets received by the corporate debtor.