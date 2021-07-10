Antwerp Port can be maritime cargo link to UK, Europe

Chennai :

Speaking in a virtual interaction titled ‘Translating the India-EU trade enhancement and connectivity plan into action,’ organised by the MCCI on Friday, he also emphasised the importance of ‘Just in Case’ as against ‘Just in Time’ as a more likely approach for supply chain managers to consider in today’s global trade disruption times.





He specifically highlighted how Antwerp Port can present itself as the near-shoring venue for centralised stocking and distribution point for Indian maritime cargo exported across Europe and the UK, against the background of its excellent connectivity to markets and ample warehousing at attractive rates.





He introduced the concept of the “India hub at the Port of Antwerp” and urged logistics service providers to explore this idea of setting up such a hub, to enable Indian exporters make use of such a facility and emerge as reliable suppliers to their European customers.





The bilateral relationship between Madras Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) and Antwerp Port Authority is over a decade old which was highlighted by the President of MCCI, Sriram Vats in his opening remarks.





The interaction was organised against the backdrop of the India-EU leaders meeting held on 8th May which was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the heads of EU members states and EU representatives. The objective behind this session was to share insights and ideas on strengthening trade between the India-EU corridor with the Port of Antwerp, Europe’s leading economic actor, having an active role to play. Elena Suarez,Adviser International Relations, Business Europe shared details of the importance of the business importance of India for the EU, among other things.