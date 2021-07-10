Samsung’s battery arm mulls US investment

Seoul :

The battery making arm of Samsung Electronics has been reviewing various options to build a new battery factory in the US to supply potential clients but has remained cautious over its plan despite rising market expectations.





“We are considering US investment, but details have not yet been decided,” a company official said without elaboration, citing sensitivity of the ongoing discussions, reports Yonhap news agency.





Talks have been under way with major automakers, including Stellantis, to discuss partnership, which could be a supply deal or establishing a joint venture to build a new factory in the US, another source said.