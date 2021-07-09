Rs 37,050 cr I-T refunds cover 1.7 mn taxpayers

The income tax department has issued refunds worth Rs 37,050 cr to over 17.92 lakh taxpayers from April 1 to July 5.

New Delhi : Of this, personal I-T refund stood at Rs 10,408 crore, while that of corporates was Rs 26,642 cr. “CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 37,050 cr to more than 17.92 lakh taxpayers between 1 April 2021 to 5th July 2021. Income tax refunds of Rs 10,408 crore have been issued in 16,89,063 cases & corporate tax refunds of Rs 26,642 crore have been issued in 1,03,088 cases,” the department tweeted.