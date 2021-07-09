TCS headcount breaches 5L mark

IT major TCS on Thursday saw its workforce cross the 5 lakh mark. It posted a 28.5 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 9,008 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Chennai:
The country’s biggest software services firm had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 7,008 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 18.5 per cent to Rs 45,411 crore compared to Rs 38,322 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.
The company’s workforce crossed the 5 lakh-mark at 5,09,058 with the highest-ever quarterly net addition of 20,409 people.
TCS CEO-MD Rajesh Gopinathan said the firm’s employees have demonstrated phenomenal character in helping each other, being meaningful to the communities and delivering on commitments to clients. “We crossed the $6 bn milestone in quarterly revenue this quarter. In addition to our annual salary increase and promotions, we undertook one of the largest vaccination drives in the private sector
