WayCool gears up for entry into western India, Middle East

Chennai :

Karthik Jayaraman, CEO-Co-Founder, WayCool Foods & Products, said, “This represents a 4X growth over the same time last year, and puts us on track to achieving our annual revenue goals. We have also increased our customer base by 4x in the last 1 year. Over the next few years, we plan to further invest in, and leverage deep tech and automation to enhance our efficiency. We will also be expanding our sales footprint to Western India and the Middle East.”“Entering specifically Maharashtra is a logical next step since we work deeply for sourcing in that state and have one of our strongest bases there. The Middle East has had deep relationships with India for millennia, and is keen to build food security. India is the natural partner for the Middle East in this quest. Given WayCool’s strong sourcing networks coupled with our next-gen tech integrated supply chain, we believe we are well-positioned to fulfil the region’s requirements. In addition, the large Indian diaspora becomes a natural market for our products,” he added.





Apart from increasing the overall efficiency by 3x, advanced technology has also allowed WayCool, even in pandemic conditions, to service its base of 100,000 customers across the retail space, HoReCa and other verticals with fresh produce, staples and dairy products.





Further, the six-year-old start-up now works with a base of 80,000 farmers across south, not just through their commercial partnerships but also through their agricultural extension program, Outgrow, to increase their incomes by as much as 30 pc.





The company has launched an upgraded version of Outgrow, its multilingual app that provides a range of services to its farmers, such as soil testing, AI based disease identification.





Intelligent cross-docking for dry groceries, AI-led grading of grains & pulses and robotised handling of fresh produce have helped save 70 pc on working hours making WayCool 50 pc more efficient than the industry standards.





To sustain the momentum and grow to the next phase, WayCool will also be expanding its workforce from 1250 to 3,000 in the next few years.