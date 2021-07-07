Truce at Renault as social distancing achieved at plant

Chennai :

The Renault Nissan Automotive is a car manufacturing joint venture between France’s Renault and Japan’s Nissan Motor Company. Agreeing with the findings in the inspection report of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health the counsel for RNITS said the company has complied with the uniform guidelines for maintenance of social distance.





The court ordered closure of the case, said an advocate. The court had earlier ordered the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health to inspect Renault Nissan Automotive’s plant on July 3, 2021 to see the guidelines on maintaining the social distancing norms in the plant.