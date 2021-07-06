Officials, Infosys team working to resolve glitches in new I-T portal, says Anurag Thakur

New Delhi :

Reacting to Congress' criticism on glitches in the new Income Tax portals, Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said the Centre has already flagged concerns in the new portal with Infosys officials and urged them to address the work on all shortcomings. "A few days ago, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a meeting with the Infosys officials where she asked them to fix all the glitches in the new I-T portal as soon as possible. Income tax officials are in regular touch with the Infosys team to work on all shortcomings. Daily, at least for two hours, Income Tax officials sit with Infosys team and work on the issues," said Thakur.





Earlier today, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had slammed the Centre over the reported glitches in the new Income Tax portal and said that even after spending Rs 4200 crore, the government 'failed' to attain the objective and 'created a mess' instead. Taking to Twitter, the Thiruvananthapuram MP said that Chartered Accountants in All India Professionals Congress (AIPC) informed him that the change of Income Tax Portal has been "disastrous", with glitches including "longer-than-usual log-in times".





Meanwhile, on June 22, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman flagged concerns in the new Income-Tax portal in a meeting with Infosys officials and urged them to address these issues. Sitharaman exhorted Infosys(service provider) to work on the tax portal to make it "more humane and user-friendly".