Skylark Drones raises USD3 mn in pre-series A fund

Bangalore :

The funding round was co-led by investors InfoEdge Ventures and IAN Fund with participation from AdvantEdge Founders, Fowler Westrup, Redstart Labs, IKP and Vimson group. This follows the company’s previous seed funding round, which took place in 2018.





Skylark Drones, which has offices in the USA and India, aims to elevate worksite productivity and safety by providing geospatial intelligence to different enterprises in sectors such as mining, solar power, real estate, agriculture and inspection. It provides its clients with the ability to use AI powered technology products such as Spectra and Drone Mission Ops.





“Our vision is to unlock the economic potential of aerial intelligence.” said Mughilan Thiru Ramasamy, CEO & co-founder of Skylark Drones.