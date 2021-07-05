Kotak Investment arm in pre-IPO mode

Mumbai :

Investors in the fund include several family offices, including Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy’s Catamaran, said a statement adding this is the first close for the ‘Kotak Pre-IPO Opportunities Fund.’ Kotak Investment Advisors had initially set out to raise Rs 1,000 cr, which was oversubscribed within three months of the launch, leading it to exercise the greenshoe option of Rs 386 cr. It has made investment commitments in two deals worth $44 mn.