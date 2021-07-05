Govt may issue guidelines for multiple auto fuel configuration by October

New Delhi :

New guidelines for use of flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) using flex engines is expected to be issued by the third quarter of current year (FY22) that would specify engine configuration and other changes required in vehicles to conform to stipulated changes in fuel mix.





The government is also working on an incentive scheme to promote manufacture and use of flex engines in vehicles. The details would be specified when a policy in this regard is unveiled. The use of flexible fuel vehicles (FFVs) is being actively looked at by the government to ensure increased use of bio-fuels for running vehicles, Petroleum Secretary Tarun Kapoor had said.





An FFV is a modified version of vehicle that could run both on gasoline and doped petrol with different levels of ethanol blends. These are currently being used successfully in Brazil, giving people the option to switch fuel (gasoline and ethanol) depending on price and convenience. In fact, a majority of vehicles sold in Brazil are FFVs. For India, FFVs will present a different advantage as they will allow vehicles to use different blends of ethanol mixed petrol available in different parts of the country.





The current regulations allow for mixing up to 10 per cent ethanol in petrol. FFVs will allow vehicles to use all the blends and also run on unblended fuel.