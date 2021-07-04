Mcap of eight of 10 most valued firms falls by Rs 65,176cr

New Delhi :

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services dropped by Rs 20,400.27 crore to Rs 12,30,138.03 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation tumbled Rs 18,113.03 crore to reach Rs 8,18,313.66 crore.





The valuation of HDFC dipped Rs 5,837.3 crore to Rs 4,46,941.10 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined by Rs 5,762.02 crore to Rs 4,43,404.75 crore.





The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance Limited fell by Rs 4,614.48 crore to Rs 3,62,047.96 crore and that of State Bank of India by Rs 3,748.34 crore to Rs 3,78,894.38 crore.





Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation dipped Rs 3,697.15 crore to Rs 3,40,237.26 crore and that of Infosys by Rs 3,004.19 crore to Rs 6,67,911.74 crore.





In contrast, the valuation of Reliance Industries zoomed Rs 15,785.21 crore to Rs 13,49,794.23 crore.





Also, Hindustan Unilever Limited added Rs 9,245.63 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,84,695.18 crore.





In the 10 most valued firms chart, Reliance Industries was placed at the top followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.





During the last week, the 30-share BSE index declined by 440.37 points or 0.83 per cent.