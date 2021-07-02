Manali Petro records a profit of Rs 91.38 cr in Q4

Chennai :

The city-based petrochemical manufacturing company had reported consolidated profit after tax at Rs 14.14 crore during corresponding quarter previous year. For the year ending March 31, 2021, consolidated PAT grew to Rs 201.23 crore from Rs 46.66 crore registered in the same period last fiscal. Consolidated revenues for the quarter under review went upto Rs 369.69 crore from Rs 238.46 crore registered in the same quarter last fiscal, a statement said.





For the year ending March 31, 2021 consolidated revenues breached the Rs 1,000 cr mark to report Rs 1,037.98 cr from Rs 815.92 cr registered a year ago. “Manali Petro has been able to do a quick turnaround despite various pandemic related challenges. It has been the best ever annual performance of the company,” Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said.